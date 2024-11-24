InsiderTrades.com logo
Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares

November 24, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU - Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 26,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,040.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$5,700.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00.
  • On Thursday, September 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,002 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,401.14.
  • On Friday, August 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 19,999 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,199.44.

Aurion Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AU stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurion Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

