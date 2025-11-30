InsiderTrades.com logo

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Insider Jonathan Rosset Acquires 26,500 Shares

November 30, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Jonathan Rosset acquired 26,500 shares on October 29 at C$0.80 each (C$21,200), lifting his holding to 548,000 shares—a 5.08% increase now valued at about C$438,400.
  • Stock and financial snapshot: AZM opened at C$0.72 and is trading up ~1.4%, with a 12‑month range of C$0.45–C$0.92, a market cap of C$72.4M, negative P/E (-24.4), high liquidity (current ratio 3.17, quick ratio 5.50) and low leverage (debt/equity 0.07).
  • Analyst sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgraded Azimut from "buy" to "hold," and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently "Hold."

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset acquired 26,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 548,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$438,400. The trade was a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AZM stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.60. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Azimut Exploration from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

