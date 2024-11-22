Leonard Francis Macdonald Purchases 631,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) Stock

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC - Get Free Report) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald acquired 631,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$41,015.00.

Leonard Francis Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Leonard Francis Macdonald purchased 234,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$14,040.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Leonard Francis Macdonald bought 500,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Fancamp Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Fancamp Exploration stock remained flat at C$0.07 on Friday. 1,142,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,838. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].