Insider Buying: Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Director Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

November 30, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Alexander Langer bought 5,400 shares on Oct. 29 at C$3.22 each (C$17,388 total), a transaction that raised his holding from zero — recorded as an "∞" increase.
  • Mixed analyst signals: RBC downgraded GIP to a "Hold" from "Moderate Buy" while raising its target to C$5.00; the stock trades in a 52‑week range of C$2.50–C$6.00, has a market cap of ~C$72.4M, and an average analyst target of C$5.67.

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

CVE:GIP opened at C$3.35 on Friday. Green Impact Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Green Impact Partners from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Impact Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$5.67.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

