Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov Sells 60,000 Shares

Key Points Director Andre Vladimir Agapov sold 60,000 shares on March 20 at an average of C$1.24 for C$74,400, leaving him with 70,924,167 shares (a 0.08% reduction in his position).

sold 60,000 shares on March 20 at an average of C$1.24 for C$74,400, leaving him with 70,924,167 shares (a 0.08% reduction in his position). Rusoro stock opened at C$1.26, trades near its 50- and 200-day moving averages of C$1.14, has a 12‑month range of C$0.56–C$1.45, a market cap of C$789.7M, a P/E of -15.75 and a beta of -1.46.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML - Get Free Report) Director Andre Vladimir Agapov sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,924,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,945,967.08. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$789.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -1.46.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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