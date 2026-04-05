Charles Elijah Page Sells 114,000 Shares of Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock

Key Points Charles Elijah Page , a director, sold a total of 189,000 shares of Unigold—114,000 on March 19 at C$0.39 (C$44,460) and 75,000 on March 23 at C$0.43 (C$32,250); the March 19 sale alone represented a 19.79% reduction in his stake.

, a director, sold a total of of Unigold—114,000 on March 19 at C$0.39 (C$44,460) and 75,000 on March 23 at C$0.43 (C$32,250); the March 19 sale alone represented a reduction in his stake. Unigold shares opened at C$0.42, trade around a 50-day/200-day moving average of C$0.31/C$0.23, have a 52-week range of C$0.07–C$0.47, a market cap of C$126.3M and a negative PE of -14.00.

Unigold is a junior natural-resources company focused on gold (and some copper, silver, zinc) exploration in Canada and the Dominican Republic, holding a 100% interest in the 21,031-hectare Neita property and the Candelones Oxide project.

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD - Get Free Report) Director Charles Elijah Page sold 114,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$44,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 462,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$180,199.50. This trade represents a 19.79% decrease in their position.

Charles Elijah Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Charles Elijah Page sold 75,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00.

Unigold Price Performance

Shares of CVE UGD opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. Unigold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$126.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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