Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Insider Robin Archibald Acquires 4,505 Shares

Robin Archibald, an insider at Aew Uk Reit, purchased 4,505 shares at an average price of GBX 110, totaling approximately £4,955.50.

Aew Uk Reit stock saw a minor increase of 0.2% and has a current market capitalization of £172.05 million.

The company maintains a stable dividend of 8p per share annually, which has been consistent since Q1 2016.

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU - Get Free Report) insider Robin Archibald acquired 4,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,955.50 ($6,659.72).

Aew Uk Reit Stock Up 0.2%

AEWU opened at GBX 108.60 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.11. The company has a market capitalization of £172.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.61. Aew Uk Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.80 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders. The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset's potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector. AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

