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Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

June 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Avon Protection insider Jos Sclater bought 8 shares on June 5 at an average price of GBX 1,687, a small purchase worth about £134.96.
  • Sclater also made a prior insider purchase on May 5, buying 9 shares at GBX 1,734 each for about £156.06, showing repeated buying activity.
  • Avon Protection stock was trading up 0.8% at GBX 1,672.95, with a market value of about £492.72 million and a 52-week range of GBX 1,458 to GBX 2,230.

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON - Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater bought 8 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,687 per share, for a total transaction of £134.96.

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Jos Sclater bought 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,734 per share, for a total transaction of £156.06.

Avon Protection Trading Up 0.8%

AVON opened at GBX 1,672.95 on Tuesday. Avon Protection plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,458 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,697.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,776.59.

About Avon Protection

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Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

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