Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock June 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Avon Protection insider Jos Sclater bought 8 shares on June 5 at an average price of GBX 1,687, a small purchase worth about £134.96. Sclater also made a prior insider purchase on May 5, buying 9 shares at GBX 1,734 each for about £156.06, showing repeated buying activity. Avon Protection stock was trading up 0.8% at GBX 1,672.95, with a market value of about £492.72 million and a 52-week range of GBX 1,458 to GBX 2,230. Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON - Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater bought 8 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,687 per share, for a total transaction of £134.96. Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s): On Tuesday, May 5th, Jos Sclater bought 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,734 per share, for a total transaction of £156.06. Avon Protection Trading Up 0.8%AVON opened at GBX 1,672.95 on Tuesday. Avon Protection plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,458 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,697.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,776.59. About Avon Protection (Get Free Report)Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than Avon Protection3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4Amprius Insiders Are Selling: Should Investors Be Worried?A Weaker Dollar Could Put These 3 Industrial Stocks Back in FocusA Market Rotation Toward Quality Will Benefit These 3 ETFsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Avon Protection? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Avon Protection and related companies. 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