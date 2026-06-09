A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £147.60 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: A.G. BARR insider Stuart Lorimer bought 24 shares on June 5 at GBX 615 each, totaling £147.60. He also bought 25 shares on May 8 and 23 shares on April 9 at similar prices.

A.G. BARR insider Stuart Lorimer bought 24 shares on June 5 at GBX 615 each, totaling £147.60. He also bought 25 shares on May 8 and 23 shares on April 9 at similar prices. Earlier sale: Lorimer sold 105,960 shares on April 13 at an average price of GBX 645, for a total value of £683,442, making that by far the largest recent insider transaction.

Lorimer sold 105,960 shares on April 13 at an average price of GBX 645, for a total value of £683,442, making that by far the largest recent insider transaction. Stock and analyst backdrop: The shares were up 0.2% and were trading near GBX 616.53, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts remain bullish, with a consensus Buy rating and a target price of GBX 777.50.

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 24 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 615 per share, for a total transaction of £147.60.

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Stuart Lorimer bought 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 615 per share, for a total transaction of £153.75.

On Monday, April 13th, Stuart Lorimer sold 105,960 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645, for a total value of £683,442.

On Thursday, April 9th, Stuart Lorimer bought 23 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 per share, for a total transaction of £150.88.

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.2%

BAG opened at GBX 616.53 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 627.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 641.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 590 and a one year high of GBX 728. The stock has a market capitalization of £684.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 42.27 EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of £437.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 777.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A.G. BARR

About A.G. BARR

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value. Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love. Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G. Barr strives to grow its business both organically and through targeted acquisition.

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