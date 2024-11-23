Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Buys £24,600 in Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS - Get Free Report) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($30,838.66).

Braemar Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:BMS opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £74.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,901.54 and a beta of 1.17. Braemar Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.64 ($3.98). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.98.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Braemar's dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.14) target price on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Investment Advisory, Chartering, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

