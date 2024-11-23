Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Buys 24 Shares of Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP - Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,822 ($47.91) per share, with a total value of £917.28 ($1,149.91).

Bruce Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Bruce Hiscock purchased 300 shares of Bioventix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,330 ($41.75) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($12,523.51).

Bioventix Stock Up 1.1 %

LON BVXP opened at GBX 3,750 ($47.01) on Friday. Bioventix PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,977 ($37.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,100 ($63.93). The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 3,770.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,107.58. The company has a market cap of £195.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,327.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 87 ($1.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Bioventix's previous dividend of $68.00. Bioventix's dividend payout ratio is currently 9,693.25%.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

