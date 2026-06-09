Alison Baker Acquires 7,545 Shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Alison Baker bought 7,545 shares of Central Asia Metals on June 8 at an average price of GBX 133, totaling about £10,034.85.

Alison Baker bought 7,545 shares of Central Asia Metals on June 8 at an average price of GBX 133, totaling about £10,034.85. Stock performance: CAML opened at GBX 135.20, near its 1-year low of GBX 130 and well below its 1-year high of GBX 244. The shares are also trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

CAML opened at GBX 135.20, near its 1-year low of GBX 130 and well below its 1-year high of GBX 244. The shares are also trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst view: Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of GBX 188.75. Recent analyst updates included a lower target from Canaccord Genuity and a reiterated hold from Berenberg.

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML - Get Free Report) insider Alison Baker bought 7,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £10,034.85.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

CAML opened at GBX 135.20 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. Central Asia Metals plc has a 1 year low of GBX 130 and a 1 year high of GBX 244. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 165 to GBX 160 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 188.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes. CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

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