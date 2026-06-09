Capital (LON:CAPD) Insider Anu Dhir Buys 51,400 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Capital Limited insider Anu Dhir purchased 51,400 shares on June 5 at an average price of GBX 115, totaling £59,110.

Capital Limited insider Anu Dhir purchased 51,400 shares on June 5 at an average price of GBX 115, totaling £59,110. Stock snapshot: Capital opened at GBX 113.50 and has a market cap of £256.17 million, with a low PE ratio of 3.34 and a 1-year trading range of GBX 71 to GBX 159.

Capital opened at GBX 113.50 and has a market cap of £256.17 million, with a low PE ratio of 3.34 and a 1-year trading range of GBX 71 to GBX 159. Analyst view: Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 200 target price, while the overall consensus from analysts remains Buy with an average target of GBX 160.

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD - Get Free Report) insider Anu Dhir bought 51,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £59,110.

Capital Stock Performance

Capital stock opened at GBX 113.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. Capital Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 71 and a 1 year high of GBX 159. The company has a market cap of £256.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 160.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital

About Capital

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company's services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis. The Group's corporate headquarters are in the United Kingdom and it has established operations in Côte d'Ivoire, Canada, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and United States of America. Our brands include Capital Drilling, Capital Mining, MSALABS and Well Force International. Capital Drilling provides a complete range of drilling solutions for projects across the mining cycle from exploration to production. Capital Mining provides Load and Haul services for clients from development to fully operational mine sites. MSALABS are a global provider of geochemical laboratory services for the exploration and mining industries and have an exclusive agreement with Chrysos Corporation to deploy their revolutionary PhotonAssay technology globally.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].