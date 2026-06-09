Fiona McCarthy Acquires 33 Shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Fiona McCarthy bought 33 shares of Close Brothers Group on June 5 at an average price of GBX 459, totaling £151.47. She also purchased 34 shares on May 5 at GBX 443 per share.

Fiona McCarthy bought 33 shares of Close Brothers Group on June 5 at an average price of GBX 459, totaling £151.47. She also purchased 34 shares on May 5 at GBX 443 per share. Stock and financial snapshot: Close Brothers Group opened at GBX 448.40, with a market cap of £675.75 million and shares trading below the 200-day moving average of GBX 461.66. The company reported negative net margin and return on equity in its latest earnings.

Close Brothers Group opened at GBX 448.40, with a market cap of £675.75 million and shares trading below the 200-day moving average of GBX 461.66. The company reported negative net margin and return on equity in its latest earnings. Analyst outlook: Analysts remain mixed but overall constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 500.63. Recent targets ranged from GBX 475 to GBX 625.

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG - Get Free Report) insider Fiona McCarthy bought 33 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 459 per share, with a total value of £151.47.

Fiona McCarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 34 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 443 per share, with a total value of £150.62.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

LON CBG opened at GBX 448.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.66. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 318.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 563.50.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 27.10 EPS for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts predict that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital Group downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 475 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 555 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 625 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 500.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

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