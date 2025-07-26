CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Insider Andrew Watkins Acquires 9,477 Shares

Key Points Insider Andrew Watkins acquired 9,477 shares of CT UK High Income Trust for an average price of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, totaling approximately £9,950.85 ($13,373.00).

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Watkins acquired 9,477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £9,950.85 ($13,373.00).

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.60. CT UK High Income Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. CT UK High Income Trust had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 84.52%.

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

CT UK High Income Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income alongside the potential for capital growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities. Investment is focused on a portfolio of quality businesses that aim to deliver a high level of growing income over time alongside capital growth for shareholders. The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

