Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires 26,092 Shares of Stock

May 24, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Coats Group plc (LON:COA - Get Free Report) insider Hannah Nichols acquired 26,092 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,829.92 ($26,844.35).

Coats Group Trading Up 1.3%

LON:COA opened at GBX 76.90 ($1.04) on Friday. Coats Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.80 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Coats Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Coats Group's previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Coats Group's payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

