InsiderTrades.com logo

DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells £84,008.50 in Stock

May 24, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

DCC plc (LON:DCC - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($61.47), for a total value of £84,008.50 ($113,724.79).

DCC Price Performance

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,528 ($61.30) on Friday. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 4,452 ($60.27) and a one year high of GBX 5,865 ($79.40). The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 4,914.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,190.93. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DCC from GBX 5,400 ($73.10) to GBX 5,200 ($70.39) and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCC

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at DCC?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for DCC and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Banks aren’t ready for this altcoin—are you?
While everyone's distracted by Bitcoin's moves, a stealth revolution is underway. One altcoin is quietly po...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Food Stocks to Own for Under $20
Food is central to our daily lives and essential for maintaining our health and well-being. It is also criti...
MarketBeat
Buffett’s $325 Billion Cash Problem — Solved by Gold?
A bombshell announcement is just weeks away — and it could send shockwaves through the gold market. Most inves...
Golden Portfolio | Sponsored
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk about small cap stocks. It's common knowledge that tilting your stock portfolio toward smaller-capi...
MarketBeat
Watch This Robotics Demo Before July 23rd
Jeff Brown, the tech legend who picked shares of Nvidia in 2016 before they jumped by more than 22,000%... ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
The stock market has always been unpredictable, but unprecedented world events have made the market even more ...
MarketBeat
$19 for a FULL YEAR of stock picks?!
Invest in Musk's AI Play With Just $100 You don't need deep pockets to ride the next wave of AI wealth. ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Buy-and-hold investing requires an ability to quiet the noise and focus on your particular investment goals....
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Banks aren’t ready for this altcoin—are you?
While everyone's distracted by Bitcoin's moves, a stealth revolution is underway. One altcoin is quietly po...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
Buffett’s $325 Billion Cash Problem — Solved by Gold?
A bombshell announcement is just weeks away — and it could send shockwaves through the gold market. Most inves...
Golden Portfolio | Sponsored
Watch This Robotics Demo Before July 23rd
Jeff Brown, the tech legend who picked shares of Nvidia in 2016 before they jumped by more than 22,000%... ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
$19 for a FULL YEAR of stock picks?!
Invest in Musk's AI Play With Just $100 You don't need deep pockets to ride the next wave of AI wealth. ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
Trump Quietly Planning $15 Trillion Crypto Shocker
Most investors are still unaware, but I believe a new White House action may have quietly opened the floodgate...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles