DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells £84,008.50 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,541 ($61.47), for a total value of £84,008.50 ($113,724.79).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,528 ($61.30) on Friday. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 4,452 ($60.27) and a one year high of GBX 5,865 ($79.40). The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 4,914.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,190.93. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DCC from GBX 5,400 ($73.10) to GBX 5,200 ($70.39) and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

