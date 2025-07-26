InsiderTrades.com logo

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Insider Elisabeth Stheeman Acquires 2,480 Shares

July 26, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,480 shares of Edinburgh Investment at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.78) per share, totaling nearly £19,890 ($26,730).
  • The company's current financial indicators include a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, and a return on equity of 16.15%.
  • Edinburgh Investment primarily focuses on UK-listed equities, aiming for Net Asset Value growth that outpaces the FTSE All-Share Index.

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN - Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 2,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 802 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,889.60 ($26,729.74).

Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 0.1%

EDIN opened at GBX 808 ($10.86) on Friday. Edinburgh Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 667 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 813 ($10.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 32.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 768.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 25.02 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 95.34%.

About Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

