Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Insider Elisabeth Stheeman Acquires 2,480 Shares

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN - Get Free Report) insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 2,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 802 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,889.60 ($26,729.74).

EDIN opened at GBX 808 ($10.86) on Friday. Edinburgh Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 667 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 813 ($10.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 32.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 768.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 25.02 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 95.34%.

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

