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Lloyd Pitchford Buys 29,476 Shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock

June 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Experian insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 29,476 shares of the company on June 5, paying an average of GBX 2,647 per share for a total of about £780,230.
  • Experian shares recently opened at GBX 2,639, near their 50-day average and below their 200-day average, with the stock trading between a 52-week low of GBX 2,203 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,101.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Experian, with seven Buy ratings and a consensus price target of GBX 4,087.33, even after Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to GBX 4,000.

Experian plc (LON:EXPN - Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 29,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,647 per share, with a total value of £780,229.72.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,639 on Tuesday. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,203 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,101. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,653.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,879.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,000 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,600 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,087.33.


View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPN

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money. We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments. We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate.

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