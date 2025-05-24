InsiderTrades.com logo

Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Sharjeel Suleman Purchases 7,682 Shares

May 24, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Future plc (LON:FUTR - Get Free Report) insider Sharjeel Suleman bought 7,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £49,779.36 ($67,387.79).

Sharjeel Suleman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Sharjeel Suleman sold 5,792 shares of Future stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £38,343.04 ($51,906.11).

Future Stock Up 0.2%

Future stock opened at GBX 662.79 ($8.97) on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 725.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 858.11. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 631 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £717.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.92) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,060 ($14.35).


Future Company Profile

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

