Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Karen Hubbard Buys 8,300 Shares

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD - Get Free Report) insider Karen Hubbard acquired 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £7,304 ($9,887.64).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

LON HEAD opened at GBX 93 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £74.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.42. Headlam Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 76.20 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.50 ($2.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.48.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.47)) earnings per share for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 EPS for the current year.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam is the UK's leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters. The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base. The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

