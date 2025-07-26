Justin Ward Acquires 739 Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock July 26, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Justin Ward, an insider at Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, acquired 739 shares of the company at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 33.16, with a market capitalization of £118.66 million and a PE ratio of -18.03. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT recently reported an EPS of GBX 0.07 for the quarter ending June 19, with a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) insider Justin Ward acquired 739 shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £258.65 ($347.60). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock PerformanceShares of LON:HHV opened at GBX 32.45 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.62. The company has a market capitalization of £118.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.38. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 41 ($0.55). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile (Get Free Report)Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM. Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than Hargreave Hale AIM VCTWhat is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 RadarWhat Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?Qualcomm's Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be MissingHow to Invest in Biotech Stocks3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure BoomThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. 