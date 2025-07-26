Justin Ward Acquires 739 Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock

Key Points Justin Ward , an insider at Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, acquired 739 shares of the company at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) insider Justin Ward acquired 739 shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £258.65 ($347.60).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HHV opened at GBX 32.45 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.62. The company has a market capitalization of £118.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.38. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 41 ($0.55).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

