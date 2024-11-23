InsiderTrades.com logo
Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £1,324,000 in Stock

November 23, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Halma plc (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.20), for a total value of £1,324,000 ($1,659,771.84).

Halma Stock Up 1.9 %

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,694 ($33.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,794.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,541.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,509.24. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,098 ($26.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,765 ($34.66).

Halma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Halma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,098.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "hold" rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

