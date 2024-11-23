Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Insider Sells £277,805.88 in Stock

Haleon plc (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) insider Dawn Allen sold 74,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.66), for a total transaction of £277,805.88 ($348,258.59).

Haleon Stock Performance

LON HLN opened at GBX 380.30 ($4.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.09. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 308.37 ($3.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 400.65 ($5.02). The company has a market cap of £34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,164.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.14) to GBX 447 ($5.60) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

