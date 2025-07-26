Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Insider Purchases £86,796.81 in Stock

Key Points Insider Martin Higginson purchased 2,893,227 shares of Huddled Group Plc stock for a total of £86,796.81 , which indicates confidence in the company amid its recent performance challenges.

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD - Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson acquired 2,893,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £86,796.81 ($116,646.70).

Huddled Group Price Performance

Shares of HUD stock opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.30. Huddled Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.23.

Huddled Group (LON:HUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Huddled Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.

About Huddled Group

Huddled Group Plc is a dynamic e-commerce retail group specialising in surplus goods and operating a portfolio of socially and environmentally responsible businesses that serve customers across the UK. With a proven track record in creating, nurturing, and growing successful businesses, Huddled Group is committed to driving sustainable growth.

