Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Insider Purchases £86,796.81 in Stock

July 26, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Martin Higginson purchased 2,893,227 shares of Huddled Group Plc stock for a total of £86,796.81, which indicates confidence in the company amid its recent performance challenges.
  • The company's shares opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04), with a market capitalization of £9.92 million and a negative P/E ratio of -3.49.
  • Huddled Group reported a quarterly EPS of GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) with a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 36.99%, reflecting ongoing financial struggles.

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD - Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson acquired 2,893,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £86,796.81 ($116,646.70).

Huddled Group Price Performance

Shares of HUD stock opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.30. Huddled Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.23.

Huddled Group (LON:HUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Huddled Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.

About Huddled Group

(Get Free Report)

Huddled Group Plc is a dynamic e-commerce retail group specialising in surplus goods and operating a portfolio of socially and environmentally responsible businesses that serve customers across the UK. With a proven track record in creating, nurturing, and growing successful businesses, Huddled Group is committed to driving sustainable growth.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

