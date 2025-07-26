Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Stephen Koseff , an insider at Investec Group, sold 300,000 shares of stock on July 24th for a total value of £1,695,000 ($2,277,919.63).

Investec Group (LON:INVP - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.59), for a total transaction of £1,695,000 ($2,277,919.63).

Stephen Koseff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 30,059 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.89), for a total value of £154,202.67 ($207,233.80).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 38,650 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.89), for a total value of £198,274.50 ($266,462.17).

LON INVP opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.49) on Friday. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390 ($5.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 627.50 ($8.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 530.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 507.88.

Investec Group (LON:INVP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. Investec Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current year.

About Investec Group

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

