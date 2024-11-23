InsiderTrades.com logo
JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Purchases £29,821.44 in Stock

November 23, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report) insider Andy Long acquired 31,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,821.44 ($37,384.28).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 93.46 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.48. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion's payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 446 ($5.59).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

