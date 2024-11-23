JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Purchases £29,821.44 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report) insider Andy Long acquired 31,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,821.44 ($37,384.28).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 93.46 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.48. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion's payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 446 ($5.59).

Financial Prophecy The Magnificent 7 could be in for a world of pain… And the insiders know it. It’s why Jeff Bezos just sold $3 billion of Amazon… it’s why Nvidia’s CEO just sold $713 million... and it’s why Zuckerberg just sold $1.3 billion in Meta stock. The financial establishment doesn’t want you to know about this… but a controversial new documentary just pulled back the curtain and exposed what’s really going on. It’s called The Final Frontier. Including the name of the #1 company to buy.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].