Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £34,977 in Stock

July 26, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Charles Holroyd, an insider at Judges Scientific plc, bought 524 shares at an average price of GBX 6,675, totaling approximately £34,977.
  • Judges Scientific's shares opened at GBX 6,600, with a 52-week range of GBX 5,900 to £112.25, indicating significant market fluctuations.
  • Analysts from Shore Capital recently reissued a "house stock" rating on Judges Scientific shares, highlighting continued confidence in the company.

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG - Get Free Report) insider Charles Holroyd purchased 524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,675 ($89.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,977 ($47,005.78).

Judges Scientific Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,600 ($88.70) on Friday. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,900 ($79.29) and a fifty-two week high of £112.25 ($150.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,190.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,588.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005. The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

