Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £34,977 in Stock

, an insider at Judges Scientific plc, bought 524 shares at an average price of GBX 6,675, totaling approximately £34,977. Judges Scientific's shares opened at GBX 6,600, with a 52-week range of GBX 5,900 to £112.25, indicating significant market fluctuations.

Analysts from Shore Capital recently reissued a "house stock" rating on Judges Scientific shares, highlighting continued confidence in the company.

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG - Get Free Report) insider Charles Holroyd purchased 524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,675 ($89.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,977 ($47,005.78).

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,600 ($88.70) on Friday. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,900 ($79.29) and a fifty-two week high of £112.25 ($150.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,190.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,588.50.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005. The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

