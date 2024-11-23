Ben Whitley Purchases 25 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley purchased 25 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.57) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($189.29).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Ben Whitley bought 21 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($189.02).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 616 ($7.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.38. The company has a market capitalization of £761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 681.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 727.72. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 590 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.50 ($10.81).

J D Wetherspoon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from J D Wetherspoon's previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. J D Wetherspoon's dividend payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

