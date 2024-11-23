InsiderTrades.com logo
Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Purchases £49,668.87 in Stock

November 23, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Just Group plc (LON:JUST - Get Free Report) insider Mark Godson bought 35,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,668.87 ($62,265.10).

Just Group Stock Performance

LON JUST opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.77) on Friday. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.80 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151.20 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,542.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

