John Goold Purchases 846,971 Shares of Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO) Stock May 24, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com Share Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO - Get Free Report) insider John Goold bought 846,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £25,409.13 ($34,397.09). John Goold also recently made the following trade(s): On Thursday, May 15th, John Goold acquired 2,733,130 shares of Kelso Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £54,662.60 ($73,998.38). Kelso Group Stock Up 19.5%Shares of Kelso Group stock opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Friday. Kelso Group Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £11.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.62. Kelso Group (LON:KLSO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Kelso Group had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 59.53%. Kelso Group Company Profile (Get Free Report)Kelso Group Holdings Plc engages in the investment business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Insight Business Support plc and changed its name to Kelso Group Holdings Plc in November 2022. Kelso Group Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Towcester, the United Kingdom. 