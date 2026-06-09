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Andrew King Buys 20 Shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock

June 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Andrew King bought 20 shares of Mondi on Friday, June 5, at an average price of GBX 753 per share, totaling £150.60.
  • This was part of a recent pattern of insider buying, with King also purchasing 19 shares on May 8 and 34 shares on April 9 at higher prices.
  • Analyst sentiment on Mondi is mixed but slightly positive, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of GBX 1,035.

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) insider Andrew King purchased 20 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 753 per share, with a total value of £150.60.

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 8th, Andrew King acquired 19 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, with a total value of £149.15.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, Andrew King acquired 34 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 per share, with a total value of £292.40.

Mondi Price Performance

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 745.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 722.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 793.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 847.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 990 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 760 price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,035.


View Our Latest Research Report on MNDI

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

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