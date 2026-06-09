Insider Buying: The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Neil Galloway bought 3,500 shares of The Merchants Trust on June 8 at an average price of GBX 624, totaling £21,840.

Neil Galloway bought 3,500 shares of The Merchants Trust on June 8 at an average price of GBX 624, totaling £21,840. Stock performance: MRCH shares were down 0.2% and opened at GBX 625, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

MRCH shares were down 0.2% and opened at GBX 625, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Company background: The Merchants Trust is a UK income-focused investment trust with a strong dividend record, having raised payouts for 38 consecutive years.

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH - Get Free Report) insider Neil Galloway acquired 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 624 per share, for a total transaction of £21,840.

The Merchants Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 625 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £922.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 614.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.75. The Merchants Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 536 and a 52-week high of GBX 662.

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The investment trust reported GBX 30.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 5,024 million for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a net margin of 93.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

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