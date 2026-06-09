Insider Buying: The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock June 9, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider purchase: Neil Galloway bought 3,500 shares of The Merchants Trust on June 8 at an average price of GBX 624, totaling £21,840. Stock performance: MRCH shares were down 0.2% and opened at GBX 625, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Company background: The Merchants Trust is a UK income-focused investment trust with a strong dividend record, having raised payouts for 38 consecutive years. The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH - Get Free Report) insider Neil Galloway acquired 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 624 per share, for a total transaction of £21,840. The Merchants Trust Stock Down 0.2%Shares of MRCH stock opened at GBX 625 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £922.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 614.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.75. The Merchants Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 536 and a 52-week high of GBX 662. The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The investment trust reported GBX 30.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 5,024 million for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a net margin of 93.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The Merchants Trust Company Profile (Get Free Report)The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years. See AlsoFive stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4Amprius Insiders Are Selling: Should Investors Be Worried?A Weaker Dollar Could Put These 3 Industrial Stocks Back in FocusA Market Rotation Toward Quality Will Benefit These 3 ETFsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at The Merchants Trust? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for The Merchants Trust and related companies. 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