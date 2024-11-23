Phillip Bentley Buys 200,000 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($273,285.70).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Phillip Bentley sold 4,750,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £5,557,500 ($6,966,904.85).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MTO opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.36) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.96. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mitie Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

