Phillip Bentley Buys 200,000 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

November 23, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO - Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($273,285.70).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Phillip Bentley sold 4,750,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £5,557,500 ($6,966,904.85).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MTO opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.36) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.96. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mitie Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

