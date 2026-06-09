Insider Buying: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Charles Harman purchased 25,000 shares of Ninety One Group on Friday, June 5, at an average price of GBX 223 per share, totaling £55,750.

Charles Harman purchased 25,000 shares of Ninety One Group on Friday, June 5, at an average price of GBX 223 per share, totaling £55,750. Stock performance: Ninety One Group shares were down 1.0% to GBX 219, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market value of about £2.11 billion.

Ninety One Group shares were down 1.0% to GBX 219, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market value of about £2.11 billion. Latest results: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 17.40 and revenue of £763.3 million, while analysts expect full-year earnings of about 15.10 EPS.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 - Get Free Report) insider Charles Harman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 per share, for a total transaction of £55,750.

Ninety One Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 219 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 72.41 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Ninety One Group has a 1 year low of GBX 170.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ninety One Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of £763.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ninety One Group will post 15.1025641 earnings per share for the current year.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries. It seeks to invest in South African companies struggling with the economic fallout from the spread of coronavirus. Ninety One Group was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa with additional offices in Africa.

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