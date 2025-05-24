InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Selling: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Sells 14,149 Shares of Stock

May 24, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Powles sold 14,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64), for a total value of £6,650.03 ($9,002.34).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 47.27 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 46.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.69 million, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 42.75 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.66).

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Octopus Apollo VCT had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 226.25%.

Octopus Apollo VCT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Octopus Apollo VCT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.88%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

(Get Free Report)


Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Octopus Apollo VCT?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Banks aren’t ready for this altcoin—are you?
While everyone's distracted by Bitcoin's moves, a stealth revolution is underway. One altcoin is quietly po...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Food Stocks to Own for Under $20
Food is central to our daily lives and essential for maintaining our health and well-being. It is also criti...
MarketBeat
Buffett’s $325 Billion Cash Problem — Solved by Gold?
A bombshell announcement is just weeks away — and it could send shockwaves through the gold market. Most inves...
Golden Portfolio | Sponsored
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk about small cap stocks. It's common knowledge that tilting your stock portfolio toward smaller-capi...
MarketBeat
Watch This Robotics Demo Before July 23rd
Jeff Brown, the tech legend who picked shares of Nvidia in 2016 before they jumped by more than 22,000%... ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
The stock market has always been unpredictable, but unprecedented world events have made the market even more ...
MarketBeat
$19 for a FULL YEAR of stock picks?!
Invest in Musk's AI Play With Just $100 You don't need deep pockets to ride the next wave of AI wealth. ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Buy-and-hold investing requires an ability to quiet the noise and focus on your particular investment goals....
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Banks aren’t ready for this altcoin—are you?
While everyone's distracted by Bitcoin's moves, a stealth revolution is underway. One altcoin is quietly po...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
Buffett’s $325 Billion Cash Problem — Solved by Gold?
A bombshell announcement is just weeks away — and it could send shockwaves through the gold market. Most inves...
Golden Portfolio | Sponsored
Watch This Robotics Demo Before July 23rd
Jeff Brown, the tech legend who picked shares of Nvidia in 2016 before they jumped by more than 22,000%... ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
$19 for a FULL YEAR of stock picks?!
Invest in Musk's AI Play With Just $100 You don't need deep pockets to ride the next wave of AI wealth. ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
Trump Quietly Planning $15 Trillion Crypto Shocker
Most investors are still unaware, but I believe a new White House action may have quietly opened the floodgate...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles