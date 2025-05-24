Insider Selling: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Sells 14,149 Shares of Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Powles sold 14,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64), for a total value of £6,650.03 ($9,002.34).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 47.27 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 46.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.69 million, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 42.75 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.66).

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Octopus Apollo VCT had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 226.25%.

Octopus Apollo VCT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Octopus Apollo VCT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.88%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

