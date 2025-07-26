Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £145,242.18 in Stock

Key Points Insider Richard Tyson purchased a total of 7,479 shares of Oxford Instruments for £145,242.18 ($195,191.75) at an average price of GBX 1,942 ($26.10) per share on July 24th.

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) insider Richard Tyson acquired 7,479 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,942 ($26.10) per share, for a total transaction of £145,242.18 ($195,191.75).

Richard Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Richard Tyson bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,003 ($26.92) per share, with a total value of £140.21 ($188.43).

On Tuesday, July 1st, Richard Tyson purchased 4,002 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,874 ($25.18) per share, for a total transaction of £74,997.48 ($100,789.52).

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Richard Tyson purchased 3,902 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($25.83) per share, with a total value of £74,996.44 ($100,788.12).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Richard Tyson acquired 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,892 ($25.43) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($203.41).

On Monday, May 12th, Richard Tyson bought 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,860 ($25.00) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($199.97).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXIG opened at GBX 1,908 ($25.64) on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,470 ($19.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,580 ($34.67).

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 112.40 ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($34.94) to GBX 2,500 ($33.60) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science. Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments' growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

