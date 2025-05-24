Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY - Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding bought 18 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £121.86 ($164.97).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Rob Harding bought 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £128.20 ($173.55).

On Monday, March 31st, Rob Harding bought 12 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 7,584 ($102.67).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Rob Harding purchased 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £120.27 ($162.81).

On Monday, February 24th, Rob Harding purchased 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £129.20 ($174.90).

PayPoint Trading Down 0.7%

PAY opened at GBX 671.10 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 650.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 703.02. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 530 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 865 ($11.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £480.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from PayPoint's previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PayPoint's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

