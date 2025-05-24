InsiderTrades.com logo

Naguib Kheraj Acquires 85,000 Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock

May 24, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL - Get Free Report) insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £177,650 ($240,490.05).

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of PHLL opened at GBX 207 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 196.60 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 286.50 ($3.88). The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.85.

Petershill Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. Petershill Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

