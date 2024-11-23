InsiderTrades.com logo
Oliver Mann Acquires 31,498 Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Stock

November 23, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Mann bought 31,498 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £102,368.50 ($128,329.57).

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PINE opened at GBX 340 ($4.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £294.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.78 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 814 ($10.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 342.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

