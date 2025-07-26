Insider Buying: Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Buys 1,050 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider Dietmar Exler purchased 1,050 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.88) on July 25th, totaling £5,376 ($7,224.84).

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE - Get Free Report) insider Dietmar Exler purchased 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 512 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £5,376 ($7,224.84).

Dietmar Exler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Dietmar Exler acquired 1,150 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £5,175 ($6,954.71).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dietmar Exler bought 1,300 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £5,044 ($6,778.66).

Shares of PINE opened at GBX 482.50 ($6.48) on Friday. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 284.50 ($3.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 509 ($6.84). The firm has a market cap of £401.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.52.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK's leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services. Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

