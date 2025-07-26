Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider Transaction: Pennon Group insider Andrea Blance purchased 2,000 shares at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.63), totaling £9,860 ($13,250.91) on July 25th.

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) insider Andrea Blance bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($13,250.91).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PNN stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.72) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 383 ($5.15) and a one year high of GBX 643 ($8.64). The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 496.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.55.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

