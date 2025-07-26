Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) Insider Jason Miles Sells 1,013,049 Shares

Key Points Insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of Quadrise Plc at an average price of GBX 4, totaling approximately £40,521.96.

of Quadrise Plc at an average price of GBX 4, totaling approximately £40,521.96. Quadrise's stock has seen a 2.9% decline recently, with the current trading price at GBX 3.65 and a market cap of £71.45 million.

recently, with the current trading price at GBX 3.65 and a market cap of £71.45 million. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating for Quadrise, indicating ongoing interest from analysts despite recent declines in stock price.

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED - Get Free Report) insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of Quadrise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £40,521.96 ($54,457.68).

On Friday, July 11th, Jason Miles sold 2,702,839 shares of Quadrise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £108,113.56 ($145,294.40).

LON:QED opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. Quadrise Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level. Quadrise's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

