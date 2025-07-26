InsiderTrades.com logo

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) Insider Jason Miles Sells 1,013,049 Shares

July 26, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of Quadrise Plc at an average price of GBX 4, totaling approximately £40,521.96.
  • Quadrise's stock has seen a 2.9% decline recently, with the current trading price at GBX 3.65 and a market cap of £71.45 million.
  • Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating for Quadrise, indicating ongoing interest from analysts despite recent declines in stock price.

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED - Get Free Report) insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of Quadrise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £40,521.96 ($54,457.68).

Jason Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 11th, Jason Miles sold 2,702,839 shares of Quadrise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £108,113.56 ($145,294.40).

Quadrise Trading Down 2.9%

LON:QED opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. Quadrise Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QED

Quadrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level. Quadrise's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Quadrise?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Quadrise and related companies.
From Our Partners
Google did what!?!?
A new technology has sparked a modern-day gold rush in Silicon Valley. OpenAI’s Sam Altman invested $375M. Bil...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
Critical AI announcement set to ignite AI 2.0
I just put together an urgent new presentation that you need to see right away. In short: I believe we are...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Right now, we’re witnessing a monumental shift in the world.
Traders Agency | Sponsored
Forget Nvidia, This “Ghost Town” Company Holds the Key to the AI Boom
Cold War Discovery Could Unlock $100 Trillion in Wealth Jeff recently traveled to an American ghost town to...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
BITCOIN
Did you miss out on the 1000%+ gains of Bitcoin over the past 5 years? If so, you don't want to miss this.....
Awesomely, LLC | Sponsored
Strait of Hormuz = $100 Oil?
Dow Drops 540 Points, Oil Soars Middle East conflict sends markets plunging, oil jumping 8.5%. Investors fl...
The Oxford Club | Sponsored
The AI Chip Trade is OUT. This is in…
Investing Legend Hints the End May be Near for These 3 Iconic Stocks One company to replace Amazon… another...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
Elon Musk: “This will transform civilization as we know it.”
Robots are no longer science fiction — they’re the next trillion-dollar megatrend. According to Forbes, by ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsored
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Google did what!?!?
A new technology has sparked a modern-day gold rush in Silicon Valley. OpenAI’s Sam Altman invested $375M. Bil...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
Critical AI announcement set to ignite AI 2.0
I just put together an urgent new presentation that you need to see right away. In short: I believe we are...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Right now, we’re witnessing a monumental shift in the world.
Traders Agency | Sponsored
Forget Nvidia, This “Ghost Town” Company Holds the Key to the AI Boom
Cold War Discovery Could Unlock $100 Trillion in Wealth Jeff recently traveled to an American ghost town to...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
BITCOIN
Did you miss out on the 1000%+ gains of Bitcoin over the past 5 years? If so, you don't want to miss this.....
Awesomely, LLC | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles