Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Paul A. Rayner Buys 65,000 Shares

November 23, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY - Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,815.59).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

LON SDY opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.24. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Speedy Hire's payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

