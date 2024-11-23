Insider Selling: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Sells 10,194 Shares of Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) insider Robert Moorhead sold 10,194 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($15.87), for a total transaction of £129,056.04 ($161,785.18).

WH Smith Trading Up 1.0 %

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,253 ($15.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,372.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,261.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. WH Smith PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,499 ($18.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,557.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 22.60 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from WH Smith's previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. WH Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,530.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.06) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($16.42) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.42) to GBX 1,460 ($18.30) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

