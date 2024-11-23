InsiderTrades.com logo
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
From Brownstone Research   |   Ad
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrough so advanced, it’s going to make ChatGPT look like VHS. But what’s even more unbelievable? I believe it’ll make Nvidia’s meteoric rise look like a backyard bottle rocket.
Click here and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.

Insider Selling: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Sells 10,194 Shares of Stock

November 23, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) insider Robert Moorhead sold 10,194 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($15.87), for a total transaction of £129,056.04 ($161,785.18).

WH Smith Trading Up 1.0 %

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,253 ($15.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,372.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,261.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. WH Smith PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,499 ($18.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,557.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

WH Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 22.60 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from WH Smith's previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. WH Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,530.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.06) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($16.42) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,469 ($18.42) to GBX 1,460 ($18.30) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

I was wrong. Dead wrong.
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
I thought what happened 25 years ago was a once- in-a-lifetime event… but how wrong I was. Because here we are, a quarter of a century later, almost to the exact day, and it’s happening again.
Here’s the full story for you.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WH Smith

WH Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at WH Smith?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for WH Smith and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rally
One of the primary issues moving markets in 2024 is the direction of interest rates. Specifically, when will t...
MarketBeat
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
15 Stocks Institutional Investors Are Selling Now
Hedge funds, endowments, and other institutional investors have been selling shares of these 15 stocks in the ...
MarketBeat
$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move
$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books. The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Undervalued Growth Stocks Ready for Reversal
Traders and investors are digesting what a 50-basis point (0.50%) cut in interest rates means for stocks. If y...
MarketBeat
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
The Top-Rated Dividend Stocks for 2023
MarketBeat tracks approximately 250,000 analyst recommendations each year and tracks more than 15,000 securiti...
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move
$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books. The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
But another coin could soar even higher …
Donald Trump wants to be America’s first crypto president. He was the keynote speaker at the recent Bitcoin co...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles

📉 Warning: Market Crash Predicted - Secure Your Savings
From Behind the Markets   |   Ad
The last time the "Buffett Indicator" flashed this red was in 2000 - right before the market crashed 50%.
Take these 4 steps to protect your retirement here >>>