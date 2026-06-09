Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Insider Acquires £207.75 in Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Spirax-Sarco Engineering insider Nimesh Patel bought 3 shares on June 5 for a total of £207.75 . He also bought 2 shares in May and previously sold 804 shares in March.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering insider Nimesh Patel bought 3 shares on June 5 for a total of . He also bought 2 shares in May and previously sold 804 shares in March. Stock and valuation: SPX opened at GBX 6,770 and has a market cap of about £5.0 billion . The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a P/E ratio of 30.61 .

SPX opened at and has a market cap of about . The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a P/E ratio of . Analyst sentiment: Wall Street analysts are mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,012.50. UBS is bullish with a Buy rating, while several others maintain Hold or Underperform views.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX - Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel bought 3 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,925 per share, for a total transaction of £207.75.

Nimesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Nimesh Patel bought 2 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,262 per share, for a total transaction of £145.24.

On Monday, March 16th, Nimesh Patel sold 804 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,655, for a total value of £53,506.20.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Nimesh Patel bought 1,423 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,370 per share, for a total transaction of £104,875.10.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 6,770 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,724.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 8,050. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,098.74.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 296.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPX. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a £105 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 7,350 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,450 to GBX 7,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,800 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 8,012.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPX

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group is positioned to play a critical role in enabling the industrial transition to net zero, aligned to our Purpose to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders as we engineer a more efficient, safer and sustainable world. We put solving customers' problems at the heart of our total solutions approach. Our global thermal energy and fluid technology solutions improve operating efficiency and safety in our customers' critical industrial processes. Our new-to-world decarbonisation* solutions will use our proprietary technologies to electrify boilers for the raising of steam, as well as the electrification of other critical industrial process heating applications.

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