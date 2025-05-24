InsiderTrades.com logo

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Nicola Bruce Purchases 7,400 Shares

May 24, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD - Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce acquired 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,582 ($14,325.17).

Stelrad Group Trading Down 1.4%

LON:SRAD opened at GBX 140 ($1.90) on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 158 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £185.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Stelrad Group had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that Stelrad Group PLC will post 14.9369544 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stelrad Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 4.81 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Stelrad Group's previous dividend of $2.98. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Stelrad Group's payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets


Separately, Shore Capital restated a "not rated" rating on shares of Stelrad Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stelrad Group

Stelrad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelrad is a leading specialist manufacturer and distributor of steel panel radiators in the UK, Europe and Turkey, selling an extensive range of standard and premium steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators and other steel “column” radiators.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Stelrad Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Stelrad Group and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Banks aren’t ready for this altcoin—are you?
While everyone's distracted by Bitcoin's moves, a stealth revolution is underway. One altcoin is quietly po...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Food Stocks to Own for Under $20
Food is central to our daily lives and essential for maintaining our health and well-being. It is also criti...
MarketBeat
Buffett’s $325 Billion Cash Problem — Solved by Gold?
A bombshell announcement is just weeks away — and it could send shockwaves through the gold market. Most inves...
Golden Portfolio | Sponsored
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk about small cap stocks. It's common knowledge that tilting your stock portfolio toward smaller-capi...
MarketBeat
Watch This Robotics Demo Before July 23rd
Jeff Brown, the tech legend who picked shares of Nvidia in 2016 before they jumped by more than 22,000%... ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
The stock market has always been unpredictable, but unprecedented world events have made the market even more ...
MarketBeat
$19 for a FULL YEAR of stock picks?!
Invest in Musk's AI Play With Just $100 You don't need deep pockets to ride the next wave of AI wealth. ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Buy-and-hold investing requires an ability to quiet the noise and focus on your particular investment goals....
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Banks aren’t ready for this altcoin—are you?
While everyone's distracted by Bitcoin's moves, a stealth revolution is underway. One altcoin is quietly po...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
Buffett’s $325 Billion Cash Problem — Solved by Gold?
A bombshell announcement is just weeks away — and it could send shockwaves through the gold market. Most inves...
Golden Portfolio | Sponsored
Watch This Robotics Demo Before July 23rd
Jeff Brown, the tech legend who picked shares of Nvidia in 2016 before they jumped by more than 22,000%... ...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
$19 for a FULL YEAR of stock picks?!
Invest in Musk's AI Play With Just $100 You don't need deep pockets to ride the next wave of AI wealth. ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
Trump Quietly Planning $15 Trillion Crypto Shocker
Most investors are still unaware, but I believe a new White House action may have quietly opened the floodgate...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles