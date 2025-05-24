Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Nicola Bruce Purchases 7,400 Shares

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD - Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce acquired 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,582 ($14,325.17).

LON:SRAD opened at GBX 140 ($1.90) on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Stelrad Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 158 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £185.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Stelrad Group had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that Stelrad Group PLC will post 14.9369544 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 4.81 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Stelrad Group's previous dividend of $2.98. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Stelrad Group's payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "not rated" rating on shares of Stelrad Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Stelrad is a leading specialist manufacturer and distributor of steel panel radiators in the UK, Europe and Turkey, selling an extensive range of standard and premium steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators and other steel “column” radiators.

