Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Buys 1,686 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,702.86 ($2,288.48).

SRE opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.18. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a one year low of GBX 72.65 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 101.80 ($1.37). The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.48) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company's core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company's own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

