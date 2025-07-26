Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson Purchases 41,000 Shares

Key Points Andrew Nicholas Hewson , an insider at Supermarket Income REIT, purchased 41,000 shares at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, totaling approximately £31,980.

, an insider at Supermarket Income REIT, purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, totaling approximately £31,980. The company's current market cap stands at £990.62 million , with a 52-week range between GBX 65.20 and GBX 87.

, with a 52-week range between GBX 65.20 and GBX 87. Supermarket Income REIT focuses on investing in grocery properties, generating long-term, inflation-linked income while diversifying across tenants and geographic locations.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 41,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £31,980 ($42,978.09).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £990.62 million, a PE ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.36.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company's supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography. The Company's assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].