Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider Nick Hampton Buys 3,321 Shares

May 24, 2025 by InsiderTrades.com

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE - Get Free Report) insider Nick Hampton bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £17,999.82 ($24,366.89).

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 545 ($7.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. Tate & Lyle plc has a 52-week low of GBX 460.40 ($6.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 848.50 ($11.49). The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 541.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 612.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 earnings per share for the current year.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend


The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle's previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Tate & Lyle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tate & Lyle to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($12.18) to GBX 600 ($8.12) in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.81) to GBX 610 ($8.26) and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Tate & Lyle

Get Free Report

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

